West Dundee man killed in construction accident at outdoor mall

GENEVA, Ill. – A construction worker was killed this afternoon in an accident at a suburban outdoor shopping mall.

47-year-old Donald J. Tentler of West Dundee died at the Geneva Commons

Crews responded mall at 602 Commons Dr, Geneva, IL just before noon.

Firefighters found two construction workers at the top of the bell tower off of Randall Road.

One of the workers was conscious and the other unconscious and unresponsive, fire department officials said.

“After initial contact with the construction crew, paramedics on the scene ascertained the unresponsive worker had died,” the fire department said in a statement.

Firefighters conducted an “elevated recovery of the victim,” officials said.

The other worker was able to walk down the firefighter ladder.

OSHA said the worker was crushed in an aerial lift while working on a sign.

A spokesperson for OSHA released a statement Friday afternoon saying:

A worker was crushed while he was in his aerial lift while he was working on a sign. OSHA has opened an investigation. We do have two OSHA compliance officers at the scene. We're conducting interviews with potential witnesses, the employer and employees.

OSHA is investigating the incident. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

No other injuries were reported.