Chicago Police officer dragged following traffic stop

CHICAGO – Chicago Police investigators are looking for a driver who struck and dragged a police officer during a traffic stop on the West Side.

The officer pulled over the vehicle at 1:26 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Harrison in the South Austin neighborhood. Police say the female driver tried to drive away, hitting the officer and dragging them down the street.

That officer was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition. No word on the extent of their injuries.

The female driver remains at large. Police have not released a description of the car or the driver.