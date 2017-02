× Communications Expert Stacey Hanke Makes an Influence

In business, your team is only as strong as your influence. That’s according to Author and Communications Expert Stacey Hanke. Hanke stopped by the station to talk to Bill Moller about the importance of influence and her new book ‘Influence Redefined: Be the Leader You Were Meant to be Monday to Monday.’ Check out some of the ways she believes you take your influence to the next level.