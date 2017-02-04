× Driver charged with fatal hit-and-run accident on the West Side

CHICAGO – A West Side man has been charged in a deadly hit and run crash that happened several blocks from his home earlier this week.

Jesse Gather, 48 has been charged with felony counts of reckless homicide/motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury death and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Police say he struck a 35-year-old woman as she crossed the street near Kedzie and 13th street Wednesday evening.

Officers tracked down Gather a short time later.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Gather is scheduled to appear in bond court later today.