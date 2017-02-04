Man charged after explosive device found at Chicago Airbnb

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old Roselle man was charged after an explosive device was found at an Airbnb rental on Chicago’s West Side.

Michael Debrown faces one felony count of Unlawful Use of Weapon – Bomb/Grenade/Molotov Cocktail.

The device was discovered inside a residence in the 3500 block of West Flournoy Ave. at about 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Later that morning, Chicago police took Debrown into custody at the same residence after he returned to the property to retrieve his belongings.

Debrown is scheduled to appear in Bond Court Saturday.

No charges have been filed.