SPRING GROVE, Ill. — Police are investigating the death of a woman in northern McHenry County.

The 68-year-old woman was found dead Friday afternoon in her Spring Grove home, located in the 10800 block of East Riviera Drive.

The coroner says Elizabeth M. Volberding died of a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police found the woman after a neighbor called 911.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, police have a man in custody in the shooting. Charges have yet to be filed.