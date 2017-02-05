UPDATE: All lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway have re-opened after shooting investigation

7:56 a.m

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. The Illinois State Police has completed their investigation and re-opened the inbound lanes of the Ike. Police are not commenting about reports of a shooting or if they found any evidence of a shooting on the expressway.

CHICAGO — All inbound lanes of Eisenhower Expressway are shut down at Austin, as the Illinois State Police investigates a report of a shooting on the expressway.

All inbound traffic is being diverted off at Austin and let back on I-290 at Cicero.

State Police say someone showed up at a nearby hospital, claiming they were shot in the expressway.