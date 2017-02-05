Reward offered for information in Chicago synagogue vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Several groups are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the man who vandalized a synagogue downtown.

Surveillance video captured the vandal smashing a window at the Chicago loop synagogue early Saturday morning.

The vandal also placed two swastikas on the front doors.

$500 of the reward was offered by community activist Raul Montes, Jr. $2500 is from the Anti-Defamation League.

As Chicago Police are processing fingerprints left on the Clark Street doors, windows and the backs of stickers, the synagogue's interim rabbi says the lesson here of religious tolerance is as important as finding the man responsible.

The Chicago Loop Synagogue is perhaps the most prominent presence of the Jewish faith in the city. It has received an influx of cards, flowers and phone calls of support since early yesterday from Chicagoans of all faiths. For all of that, members say thank you.