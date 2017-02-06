Chicago veteran fights possible deportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago veteran goes before an immigration judge today who could decide whether he'll be deported for a drug conviction.

Miguel Perez was born in Mexico but has lived in the United States for 30-years.

He's also a decorated army veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Perez never applied for citizenship because he thought it was automatic with his military service.

Perez recently finished a seven-year prison sentence for a drug conviction which is grounds for deportation.

An immigration official said the agency does consider military service a "positive factor" during deportation proceedings.