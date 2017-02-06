Man, woman found shot to death in Brighton Park neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and a woman on in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.

The bodies were found around 7:30 a.m. Monday, but police believe they were killed last night.

Several neighbors tell WGN there was a suspicious person hanging around the house in the 2500 block of W. 46th Street Sunday night, but no one called police.

The couple was in a basement apartment.

The man's body was found on a bed. He had been shot in the head.

The woman was found shot in the torso near a door.

Officers are going door-to-door talking with neighbors, trying to get information.

No arrests have been made.