Recapping Jarrett’s Super Bowl journey on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's one of those games where you say "I wish I was there."

We'll Jarrett Payton can say just that.

The Sports Feed co-host spent the last four days soaking in all the hype of Super Bowl LI in Houston and then took in the epic Patriots' victory over the Falcons on Sunday.

As usual, Jarrett shared his experience extensively on Social Media. From his Twitter account to Instagram to SnapChat and Facebook, he was everywhere meeting everyone this weekend.

In honor of this, Sports Feed on Monday devoted the majority of the Social Fodder segment to Jarrett's adventures in Houston.

Josh Frydman and Andy Masur guide you through some of the best on Monday's show in the video above.