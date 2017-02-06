Residents in suburban subdivisions warned of burglary scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents in a subdivision in the western suburbs are on alert after several unsettling burglaries in the area.

Sunday night, residents in the Congress Knolls subdivision in unincorporated Lombard got a community alert on Facebook describing a group of three men dressed in reflective vests who were asking resident to give an energy survey and provide estimates for home repairs.

The scam has led to several burglaries.

A neighbor told WGN News that in one case, a home owner went in the backyard to show one of the men his fence while the other suspects went inside and stole valuables from the home.