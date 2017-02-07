Classmates, Cubs rallying around middle school student beaten at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill -- Students at Kenyon Wood Middle School are coming together to support 7th grader Henry Sembdner.

Yesterday they wore green, for hope, and today. Today it was Cubs gear, for Henry's favorite team.

The 12-year-old plays on a local youth baseball team and is a diehard cubs fan.

He was hurt just before noon on Friday in a second floor hallway during passing period when family members say Henry bumped into another student.

We're told that student then slammed Henry to the ground.

He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. D octors had to put him in a medically induced coma because of his head injury and facial fractures.

Over the weekend, his case caught the attention of Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo who tweeted

Heard you are a big @Cubs fan Henry. When you are better I have a couple tickets and BP passes waiting for you at Wrigley. #StayStrong https://t.co/VYDFPE9rY0 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 7, 2017

Then yesterday Rizzo tweeted again-

https://twitter.com/ARizzo44/status/828825268538204161

Students at the school describe Henry as a sweet, athletic and friendly boy who everyone is rallying around.

Hundreds of students at Kenyon Wood Middle School also wrote Henry get well cards.

Tomorrow students are going to wear super hero shirts to school then on Thursday it's Henry's elementary school colors and Friday his favorite color blue.

Henry is still hospitalized, but his family has posted updates saying he is now awake and is eating and talking.

More than 37,000 dollars has been raised on two GoFundMe pages to help with his medical expenses.

The student involved in the attack was taken into police custody on Friday.

The Kane County State's Attorney's office is investigating, but no word yet on any charges filed.

The school district says it is currently moving through its own disciplinary investigation.