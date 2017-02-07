Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo tweets support to 7th grader badly beaten at South Elgin school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. -- A middle school student in South Elgin is out of a coma after being beaten by a classmate -- and he's getting some high-profile support.

Kenyon Woods Middle School 7th grader Henry Sembdner suffered facial fractures and injuries to his brain when he was attacked for allegedly bumping into a classmate Friday.

The classmate who assaulted him was taken into police custody.

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo reached out to Henry via Twitter Monday night, and offered him support saying, "Heard you are a big Cubs fan Henry. When you are better I have a couple tickets and BP(batting practice) passes waiting for you at Wrigley. #StayStrong"

Heard you are a big @Cubs fan Henry. When you are better I have a couple tickets and BP passes waiting for you at Wrigley. #StayStrong https://t.co/VYDFPE9rY0 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 7, 2017

Rizzo followed with another tweet that reads: "Heard Henry's school will be wearing Cubs gear tom to show their support. Wear ur gear & I'll RT pics. Let's all show our support. #StayStrong"

Heard Henry's school will be wearing @Cubs gear tom to show their support Wear ur gear & I'll RT pics.Let's all show our support #StayStrong — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 7, 2017

Henry's mother says her son was moved to a regular pediatric room and is talking, eating and reading all the 'get well' cards people have sent him.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the Sembdner family as well as a CaringBridge page for updates on Henry’s condition.

So far, the family has raised about $31,000 on Henry's behalf.