× Evanger’s recalls dog food after dog dies, 5 others sickened

WHEELING, Ill. — A pet food company based in Wheeling, Illinois is issuing a recall after one dog died and five others got sick.

The recall involves 12-ounce cans of Evanger’s Hunk of Beef products with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020.

According to a statement, the company says a batch got contaminated with pentobarbita. Pentobarbital is a euthanasia drug that can cause drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, nausea and even death.

The products were sold online and in retail locations in the following states: Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida and were manufactured the week of June 6 – June 13, 2016.

You can return it for a full refund.

For more information on this recall, go to: evangersdogfood.com