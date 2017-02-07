Michael Beller looks back at Super Bowl LI and ahead to March Madness on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There is no problem with looking back, especially with what took place over four hours in Houston on Sunday night.

But it's hard not to look ahead with "March Madness" just just a little over a month away.

Hence Michael Beller of Sports Illustrated came on Tuesday's Sports Feed to discuss both Super Bowl LI and the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

From the Patriots' incredible comeback to the possibility of Northwestern finally making the big dance, Michael discussed both with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday's program.

To watch his segments on CLTV, click on the video above or below.