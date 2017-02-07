Midweek cold snap to be followed by warmer weather
-
Cold snap begins
-
Rough start to winter with lots of snow and now arctic cold
-
Midweek chill breaks up mild week
-
Mild and much warmer weekend possible
-
Temps climbing toward a warmer Christmas
-
-
Cold weather returns
-
Busy travel day at Chicago airports
-
Cold through the weekend with a chance of snow
-
Cold weekend but then a warm up
-
Cold but a warm up is coming
-
-
Cold and snow return
-
Snow and cold return
-
Cold weekend to be followed by a wet week