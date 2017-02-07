Chicago police ask for public’s help to solve 1-year-old murder case

CHICAGO — Police have a suspect in the murder of a woman in the Pilsen neighborhood one year ago, but need the public’s help to make an arrest.

On February 5, 2016 a stray bullet hit Aaren O’Connor while she sat in her car.

It happened in the 2000 block of West 21st Street in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood.

She was talking on the phone to her family in San Diego.

Police believe O’Connor was caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting.

They have interviewed a suspect but detectives say they need a witness to strengthen their case.

Few details were given about the suspect except that he’s a documented gang member and hangs out in the Pilsen area.

For more information, the website is http://giving.temple.edu/oconnor-scholarship