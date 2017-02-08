7-day forecast: Above-average temperatures, some rain possible
-
7-day forecast: Rising temperatures with rain possible
-
7-day forecast: Rain and snow possible as temperatures crash
-
7-day forecast: Warmer temps. with some rain possible
-
7-day forecast: Rain turns to flurries as temperatures drop
-
7-day forecast: Rain possible on Christmas Day as temps. warm up
-
-
7-Day forecast: Chilly winter temperatures, dusting of snow possible
-
7-day forecast: Wind, rain, and flurries on the way
-
7-day forecast: Sunny and dry weekend, rain returns Monday
-
7-day forecast: Single-digit temperatures, snow next weekend
-
7-day forecast: Flurries, wintry temperatures return
-
-
7-day forecast: Warm January continues, rain on the way
-
7-day forecast: Slightly warmer week but storms possible
-
Cool days, some rain expected for Thanksgiving week