Amtrak officer shoots man near Chicago’s Union Station

CHICAGO, Ill. --Authorities say an Amtrak police officer has shot and wounded another person near Union Station in Chicago.

The shooting happened Wednesday night and the Chicago Fire Department says the person who was shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Amtrak says a police officer for the rail agency was involved in the shooting, but didn't immediately release more details.

The officer wasn't injured.

Names of those involved also weren't immediately released.

The shooting is under investigation.