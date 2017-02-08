× Bears to increase 2017 season ticket prices for most sections

CHICAGO – If you hold a season ticket for the Bears and were hoping a bad 2016 would give you a break on ticket prices, most likely you are out of luck.

On Wednesday the Bears announced that the cost for the ten games in 2017 (two preseason, eight regular season) will increase in most sections by 1-to-4 percent. The average increase for all of the seats is 2.6 percent.

At the same time the team announced that the prices would decrease in a few of the sections around Soldier Field.

In a letter to season ticket holders announcing the price increase, team president Ted Phillips talked optimistically about the team’s future, pointing out their strong young core of players and their amount of salary cap space for the 2017 season.

“It was a challenging and disappointing season. One we will not repeat,” said Phillips in the letter to season ticket holders. “We shared in your frustration and do not take your passion and loyalty for granted. We are humbled by your dedication to the Bears and know we must be better.”

Individual game tickets will also have a change for 2017, with the regular season games being broken up into three pricing tiers. Those will be announced when the NFL schedule comes out in April.

The Bears’ 2017 home opponents are Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and San Francisco along with the normal division games versus Green Bay, Minnesota and Detroit.