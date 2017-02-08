Businessman Chris Kennedy to run for Illinois governor

CHICAGO — An adviser says Democratic businessman Chris Kennedy plans to run for for Illinois governor in 2018 against Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner.

Hanah Jubeh, a Kennedy campaign adviser, told The Associated Press Wednesday that Kennedy is running.

Kennedy is the son of the late U.S. Sen. and Attorney General Robert Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy.

He brings to the race instant name recognition and considerable personal wealth to help fund a campaign against Rauner, who recently donated $50 million from his own fortune to his campaign.

Kennedy is the former chairman of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. He runs a grocery nonprofit, Top Box Foods.

Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar has announced he’s seeking the nomination, and other Democrats including billionaire J.B. Pritzker are considering bids.