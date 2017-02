Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- CTA bus drivers are rallying today demanding access to cleaner and safer bathrooms.

They're angry about having to use portable toilets they say are filthy and located in desolate areas.

Union officials say some drivers suffer negative health effects from lack of restroom access while others have resorted to wearing disposable diapers.

Community leaders have joined the protest to demand better treatment for drivers.

The CTA has not yet issued a response to the drivers' demands.