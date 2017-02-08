Man in custody after attacking students during recess at Gold Coast school

CHICAGO — Charges are pending against a man who’s accused of battering school children at a Near North Side school playground.

It happened on the playground at Ogden School, located at 24 W. Walton St., in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood.

The principal is telling parents a 46-year-old man entered the playground during recess and got into “an altercation with three students.”

School security got him out of there, before police arrested him.

All the involved students suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The school is now closing the playground gates during school hours and will have one employee stationed there.