Mayor Emanuel tells Democrats to ‘take a chill pill’

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is telling Democrats not to get their hopes up for re-taking Congress in 2018.

According to The Hill, Emanuel made the comments on Monday during a Q&A session at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business in California.

He’s quoted as saying,”Take a chill pill, man. You gotta be in this for the long haul.”

He also urged the Democratic Party to remain moderate.

He suggested the party find veterans, business leaders and former football players to run in congressional districts that lean Republican, and make the economy the focus of a race instead of cultural issues.