Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department is bringing advanced crime-fighting technology to another of one of the city's most violent neighborhoods.

The department has set up a Strategic Decision Support Center in the 11th District on the West Side.

The center gives police the tools to predict and analyze crime so they can better prevent, fight and respond to it.

The first center was opened last month in the 7th District, which covers the city's Englewood neighborhood.