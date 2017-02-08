Snow causing multiple crashes, slick road conditions in south suburbs

Light snow falling in Chicago’s south suburbs is causing slick and dangerous road conditions.

Snow started falling south of Midway around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Multiple accidents are being reported:

An 8-10 car pile-up has all lanes blocked on inbound I-55 at Arsenal Road.

A five car pile-up has been reported on westbound I-80 at US-45 Lagrange Road.

Several accidents have been reported near Joliet..

Spin out reported north of I-80 on northbound I-55.

Delays and back-ups are expected. Drive with caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.