Tab Bamford discusses the Blackhawks’ stretch run on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Patrick Kane says a regular season game in February is one of the most important of the Blackhawks.

That's saying something for a three-time Stanley Cup winner. But the team's trip to Minnesota is incredibly important if the Blackhawks want to keep pace at the top of the Central Division.

Catching the Wild is only part of the team's stretch run in which they hope to put themselves into position for their fourth Stanley Cup in seven years.

Tab Bamford, who writes about the Blackhawks for Committed Indians, The Fourth Period and Chicago Now, joined Sports Feed to preview the game along with the looking at the team's stretch run.

To watch his segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, click on the video above or below.