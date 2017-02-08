Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4-inches of snow today south of I-80

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has Issued a Winter Weather Advisory calling for a narrow band of 2 to 4-inch snowfall centered over Livingston, Iroquois, and Ford Counties in Illinois and Benton County Indiana until 6PM CST (purple-shaded counties on highlighted map above).

Sticking snow will likely fall along and south of Interstate-80 with accumulations increasing the farther south you go. If travel is anticipated south and southwest today, be aware of possible slippery roads and slower travel time. Check the current weather radar mosaic below to monitor the snowfall.

A series of eastward-moving subtle low-pressure upper-air disturbances will ripple across the area today bringing surges of light to moderate snowfall.

The last of these impulses should clear our area later this afternoon, snow ending from west to east. Note on the map below the Illinois Winter Weather Advisory is part of an extended narrow band of 2 to-4-inch snowfall today from Nebraska through Iowa and Illinois into Indiana and Ohio.

The Advisory ends early this morning in Nebraska, and late morning/early afternoon in Iowa.

Map of Winter Weather Advisories calling for 2 to 4-inches of snow today...

Current Regional weather radar mosaic...