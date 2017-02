Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Several brand new BMW's were stolen for the second time in about a week.

The thieves broke into a warehouse at Goose Island Perillo BMW after midnight Thursday.

They went through a window and drove away with four cars.

Those cars were found about a mile away by Milwaukee and Augusta.

There was no major damage. No arrests have been made.

Last week, six cars were stolen from a dealership in Evanston.

Police are not saying if the break-ins are connected.