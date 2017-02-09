Chicago area consumers warned about alternative gas costs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago area consumers are being warned about using alternative gas utilities.

The Citizen's Utility Board says they may not always be the cheaper alternative to the regulated companies.

CUB warns that some companies offer lower prices to get consumers to sign up but then rapidly raise rates.

They say some people are signed up to alternative gas supplies without even knowing it.

CUB suggests you be wary of salesmen selling utility plans door-to-door.

The group says never give out your gas bill or account number and call CUB before signing a deal.

CUB Guide to Avoiding Natural Gas Ripoffs: www.CUBHelpCenter.com or 1-800-669-5556