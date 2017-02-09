Day after joining Illinois governor’s race, Chris Kennedy calls Bruce Rauner heartless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One day after he announced his run for Illinois governor, businessman Chris Kennedy is calling current Gov. Bruce Rauner heartless.

Kennedy was interviewed on WGN Morning News Thursday, and anchor Robin Baumgarten asked him,"What do you say to people who say, here's another wealthy guy who's just going to throw money at the office. How much different will it be than what Bruce Rauner is doing?"

Kennedy responded: "I think it's important that people of drive and ambition and intelligence like Gov. Rauner does, but I think you also have to have a heart and a sensitivity, and I don't think there's any demonstration that he has a heart."

Baumgarten followed up by saying, "That seems harsh, you're calling him heartless."

"Well I think he is. He's thrown a million people of out government programs. He sat on the sidelines while 75 percent of these kids are doomed to a life of economic oppression," Kennedy said.