Funding approved to help East Chicago’s lead problems

EAST CHICAGO, Ill. -- Indiana has approved funding to help clean up widespread lead contamination in East Chicago.

It is a state aid package the former Indiana governor, now vice-president, Mike Pence, had denied saying the state had already done enough to help.

But officials appealed again and said local resources have been stretched to the breaking point.

The EPA assessed the level of lead and arsenic contamination on what had already been designated a federal superfund site and placed on a priority list for cleanup.

Indiana will be asking for 2 million dollars from Washington. The state also hopes to get federal help replacing local water pipes.

The EPA says up to 90 percent of the service lines here could be made of lead.