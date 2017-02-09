Quinton “Rampage” Jackson talks and intimidates on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Fans of Mixed Martial Arts are used to their athletes bringing intensity to the ring.

But Quinton Jackson takes it to a different level. Maybe that's why his nickname is "Rampage."

The Bellator MMA fighter will bring his trademark intensity along with his skill to Chicago on March 31st for the series event at Allstate Arena. It's a major rematch for Jackson, who'll face rival Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal at Bellator 175.

To promote the fight, Jackson came on Sports Feed for a lively appearance on the show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He discusses his rivalry with "King Mo," his family, along with his future in and outside of the ring.

Of course, he brought out his trademark stare and howl which has become a favorite of fans. To watch Jackson's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.