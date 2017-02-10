× 17-year-old killed in Jefferson Park shooting

CHICAGO — A teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Northwest Side.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of West Foster Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Police say the 17-year-old was walking in an alley when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fired.

The teen was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Alvin Stoll, according to the medical examiner’s officer.

No one is in custody.