11-year-old girl critical after being shot in the head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- An 11-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot on Chicago's South Side.

It happened around 7:40PM in the 6300 block of South King Drive. That's at the southern end of the Washington Park neighborhood.

Investigators say Takiya Holmes, 11, was sitting in the back seat of a parked mini-van with her mother, younger brother and aunt, when shots were fired.

Takiya's mother discovered the girl was shot in the head.

Rescue crews rushed her to Comer Children's Hospital for treatment.

Holme's grandmother says the girl is on life support.

Police say no one is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

A 12-year-old girl was also shot in her head in a different shooting in West Englewood.

The girl was playing with friends in a playground near Wolcott Avenue and West 57th Street just after 7 p.m. Saturday, when someone fired several shots.

The girl was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police say she was not the intended target.

No arrests have been made.