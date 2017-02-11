CHICAGO -- From muscle cars to eco-friendly, this year’s Chicago Auto Show does not disappoint car fans. WGN's Sean Lewis has a preview of the show, where there's an eyeful of fun around every turn.
Chicago Auto Show revs up at McCormick Place
-
The fun you’ll find at this year’s Chicago Auto Show
-
Surveillance video captures apparent shootout involving off-duty officer
-
Surveillance video released in Chicago police-involved shooting of Kajuan Raye
-
Surveillance video captures thieves stealing 5 luxury from dealership in Evanston
-
‘Out of control’ car theft ring targeting luxury dealerships
-
-
Hit-and-run driver swerves around Good Samaritans, kills woman who collapsed in the street
-
Man beaten after car crash as bystanders yell anti-Trump taunts
-
Activists, police hold meeting in Mount Greenwood
-
Police authenticate photo, video from fatal police shooting in Mount Greenwood
-
Dueling protests face off at site of fatal police shooting
-
-
From The Tower: Down go the Packers in the NFC title game
-
Blue Man Group celebrates 10,000 Chicago shows in typical fashion
-
Cheryl Raye Stout discusses a number of topics on Thursday’s Sports Feed