M.E. identifies woman fatally shot by Chicago police

CHICAGO -- The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified a woman who was shot and killed by Chicago police on the North Side as Michelle Robey, 55, of 5628 N. Spaulding Avenue in Chicago.

Police were called to the CVS Pharmacy in the 3900 block of North Western Avenue just before 6 p.m. Friday, by someone who said a woman was threatening people with a knife.

When officers arrived, Robey was standing at a bus stop outside the store.

Police say she came at the officers with the knife, refusing to put it down.

They used a taser on her twice, but it didn't work.

Police say Robey lunged at the officers again.

They say each officer fired a single shot, hitting her twice.

Robery was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

She didn't have any identification on her but the medical examiner was able to identify her overnight.

The two officers are now on administrative duty, while the shooting is investigated.