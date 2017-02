× Security guard shoots man during fight on the West Side

CHICAGO – Chicago Police are questioning a store security guard after he shot a man outside a liquor store on the city’s West Side.

The two men got into a fight outside the liquor store in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the 27-year-old man threw a brick and a bottle at the guard, who then shot the man in the chest and abdomen.

The man is in critical condition.

The security guard is talking to police.