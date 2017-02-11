× Woman killed in Lake Shore Drive crash

CHICAGO – A woman was killed in a crash on Lake Shore Drive on the South Side early this morning and police say it may have been a result of road rage.

The woman, 24, died at the scene after her car hit a pole near the 3900 block of South Lake Shore Drive at about 2:15 a.m.

Her car split in half. Her passenger, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses told police they saw a small, red Honda flee from the scene.

Police said the crash is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.