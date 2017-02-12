Chocolate makers spread the love ahead of Valentine’s Day

Posted 6:00 PM, February 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:03PM, February 12, 2017

CHICAGO -- At this year’s Chocolate Weekend at the Morton Arboretum, 17 area vendors came to showcase their sweet wares to the masses. From pastries to chocolate soap, it's a favorite stop to satiate a sweet tooth. WGN's Sean Lewis has a taste of what was on display.