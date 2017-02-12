Love is 1,300 feet in the air as lucky couples get married on The Ledge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Love was more than 1,300 feet in the air Sunday morning as a handful of couples got the chance to say "I do" up on the glass ledge of the Willis (Sears) Tower Skydeck.

As part of the second annual Love on The Ledge Valentine's Day Wedding experience, the four couples were selected to be married there through a Facebook contest where they shared the story of how they found love. Then they had only six days to get ready for the big day. WGN's Maggie Carlo was on the scene as they headed down the aisle.