Teens charged in North Side armed robberies

CHICAGO – Two teenagers are charged with a string of armed robberies on the city’s North Side.

Both boys face seven felony counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted robbery with a firearm.

One boy is 16 years old, the other is 14.

The robberies all took place between 2:15 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on February 11, 2017.

Police say the boys approached seven separate victims, showed a gun, then demanded personal property including one vehicle.

Two victims were females. One is 39 years old, the other 49.

The boys also approached five male victims ranging in age from 21 to 54 years old.

The robberies took place on the:

5200 block of North Wolcott,

5900 block of North Campbell,

5500 block of North Lincoln,

1900 block of West Foster,

1900 block of West Norwood,

6200 block of North Western, and the

5300 block of North Virginia.

Police arrested the suspects after they were spotted exiting an SUV that was reported stolen during one of the robberies.