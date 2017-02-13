2 girls on life support after weekend shootings in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Five people were killed, and at least 19 others injured in shootings in Chicago over the weekend.

Two girls -- ages 11 and 12 -- were among those injured and are on life support.

One girl was shot in West Englewood around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers was playing basketball on the playground at Henderson Elementary School when she was shot in the neck.The bullet severed her spinal cord.

Thirty minutes later, 11-year-old Takiya Holmes was sitting in a minivan with her family near 65th and King Drive, when someone started shooting. Takiya was hit in the head.

The 11-year-old is a cousin of well-known community activist Andrew Holmes. He's offering a $1,000 reward for information.

The organization Assata's Daughters is raising money to support Takiya and her family. To donate, go to: donorbox.org