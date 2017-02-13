Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl in Gary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teen in Indiana.

Police in Gary, Indiana are urgently on the lookout for 15-year-old Chastinea Reeves. Her mother was a victim of a violent crime early Monday morning and they believe the girl may be in extreme danger.

Chastinea was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday.

She's 5 ‘2, 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans.

Right now police aren't giving many details on the record about who may be with Chastinea, who may have her, or what type of violent crime her mom was the victim of this morning.

Chastinea was last seen by her aunt in Gary, near Maine and Front streets.

Her aunt confirmed her sister-in-law was a victim of a violent crime and Chastinea came to her house, dropped off her 4-year-old sister and then took off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.