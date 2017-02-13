Anthony Rizzo, Chance the Rapper highlight Chicago sports at the Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES – Before he makes his way to Spring Training for the first World Series championship defense of his career, Anthony Rizzo had one more offseason stop.

That’s the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the Cubs’ first baseman took in all the sights and sounds of the 59th Annual salute to the best in music from the previous year.

Rizzo documented his night on Twitter.

My hot date pic.twitter.com/zMShD2TZCT — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 13, 2017

Rizzo completed his night by saluting the man who was arguably one of the biggest stars of the event – Chicago native Chance the Rapper. he won three Grammy awards for Best Rap Album, Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance.

Rizzo wasn’t the only person in Chicago sports to send their best to chance on Social Media.

Congrats to Chicago's own @chancetherapper on his first Grammy! Keep changing the game! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xEELELG2VG — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) February 13, 2017

Bleacher Report had the most creative tribute to Chance on their Twitter last night.