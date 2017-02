Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Concerns over another round of Chicago Public Schools budget cuts has some parents, teachers and students taking to the streets.

They gathered to protest in the Loop outside CPS headquarters Monday afternoon.

CPS is trying to trim 104 million dollars as part of its 2017 spending plan.

Parents WGN spoke to blame Gov Bruce Rauner for the lack of a budget.

WGN's Erik Runge has more.