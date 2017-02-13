FeedonThis: Celebrating Chance’s big night at the Grammys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There were many winners at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night, even a few who won more than others.

Chance the Rapper would fall in to that category.

The Chicago native came home with three honors at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles and was one of the talks of Social Media the past day.

That includes many locally in the sports world, including one Chicago Cubs player who decided to make the Grammys one of his last stops before Spring Training.

Tweets from Anthony Rizzo and in honor of Chance the Rapper were the focus of Social Fodder with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. That's part of the #FeedonThis from Monday's Sports Feed and you can watch it in the video above.

Man Crush Monday went to the hardwood this week on the show.

Josh's selection was from the college game. Jarrett's was from the NBA. Each of them led their team to big wins on the road this weekend.

