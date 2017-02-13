Long stretch of unseasonable warmth begins
-
Mild stretch could end with snow next week
-
Cold snap begins
-
Temp drop begins and colder weekend in store
-
Snow possible next weekend as it continues to fall in Chicago
-
Mild weather continues
-
-
Cold weather returns
-
A rainy Christmas?
-
Few more days of mild weather then a drop in temps
-
Midweek cold snap to be followed by warmer weather
-
Slightly cooler week ahead
-
-
Mild November rolls on
-
Coldest weekend in 6 months ahead
-
Potential for some snow this weekend