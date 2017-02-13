The Bulls’ pursuit of happiness in tough times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Maybe a trip out West is exactly what the Bulls need, right?

Fans were asking themselves that question about two weeks ago when the team was just coming off their postgame comments/Instagram rift. There was some evidence to point to that happening, since the team was 4-2 in their last trip out West.

But that wasn't the case this time.

Instead the team struggled with injuries to a number of players including stars Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade. During their 2-4 trip, the sustained their two worst losses of the year to the Warriors (31 points) and Timberwolves (28 points), both of those games without Butler or Wade.

Now the team is trying to find some positivity as they stumble into the All-Star break three games under .500. Each member of the team is trying to find their own way to keep their chin up as the struggles continue.

That was part of the Bulls discussion on Monday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Both anchors discussed Fred Hoiberg's comments on the issue along with a podcast from The Vertical that featured a lengthy interview with Wade about his future.

